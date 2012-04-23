Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE, April 23 Singapore industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries said on Monday it has obtained approval to proceed with a $337.82 million industrial park and 1,200-megawatt power plant in Vietnam.
A Vietnamese-Singapore joint venture involving Sembcorp will develop the industrial park in Quang Ngai Province in central Vietnam, Sembcorp said in a statement.
The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park Quang Ngai will comprise a 600-hectare industrial park as well as a 520-hectare site zoned for commercial and residential development. The park will be the Sembcorp-led consortium's fifth in the country.
The Singapore firm also said its unit Sembcorp Utilities was granted in-principle approval to develop the 1,200-megawatt power plant in Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai.
Sembcorp is currently assessing the feasibility of this project, it said.
Sembcorp businesses include oil rig building and ship repair, which come under listed Sembcorp Marine, as well as industrial parks, water and power generation. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.