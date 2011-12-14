SINGAPORE Dec 15 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest rig-builder, said on Thursday that its unit has secured a $291.6 million worth of contract to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig with options for another two units.

The rig is ordered by a subsidiary of Prosafe SE and scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2014. It will have a capacity to house 450 people and can operate in harsh environments in Norway. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)