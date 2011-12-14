UPDATE 5-Oil prices edge up as Saudis limit exports to Asia, U.S.
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; changes dateline, byline; previous LONDON)
SINGAPORE Dec 15 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second largest rig-builder, said on Thursday that its unit has secured a $291.6 million worth of contract to build an accommodation semi-submersible rig with options for another two units.
The rig is ordered by a subsidiary of Prosafe SE and scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2014. It will have a capacity to house 450 people and can operate in harsh environments in Norway. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)
* Rising U.S. output threatens to undermine Saudi efforts (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; changes dateline, byline; previous LONDON)
TUNIS, June 13 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) and German oil firm Wintershall have agreed an interim deal to resume production, a step forward in a contract dispute that was blocking up to 160,000 barrels per day.