SINGAPORE Dec 19 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Monday its subsidiary Sembawang Shipyard had won a $140 million vessel conversion contract from Equinox Offshore Accommodation Ltd.

After conversion, the ropax vessel will be able to provide accommodation and workshop facilities to support offshore facilities and projects in deep water areas, Sembcorp said in a statement. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)