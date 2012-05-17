WRAPUP 1-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
SINGAPORE May 17 Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest oil rig builder, said on Thursday it has secured three contracts worth a total of S$130 million ($102.6 million).
One of the contracts was awarded by an Angola state-owned company Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção S.A. for the repair and upgrading of a vessel, Sembcorp said in a statement.
The other two contracts involved extending the lives of two liquefied natural gas carriers for Australian company North West Shelf Shipping Service Co. ($1 = 1.2670 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
YANGON, June 8 Bodies and aircraft debris were found in the sea off the southern coast of Myanmar on Thursday by a navy ship searching for a military plane which went missing with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board.