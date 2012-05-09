SINGAPORE May 9 Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd , the world's second-largest rig builder, reported a 25 percent drop in first quarter net profit on Wednesday, partly due to lower margins on the rigs it delivered compared to a year ago.

The company, which competes with the world's largest rig builder Keppel Corp, had net profit of S$113 million ($90.45 million) for the three months ended March 2012, down from S$151 million a year earlier.

"With offshore drilling moving towards deeper waters and harsher environments, we continue to see strong enquiries for semi-submersibles, drillships and harsh-environment units," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)