SINGAPORE, April 3 Sembcorp Marine Ltd , the world's second largest rig builder, secured $568 million contract to build an ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig for a subsidiary of offshore drilling company Seadrill Ltd .

Sembcorp said on Tuesday the rig is scheduled to be delivered by the first quarter of 2015.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; editing by Harry Suhartono)