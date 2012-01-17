SINGAPORE Jan 17 Sembcorp Marine , the world's second largest rig-builder, is considering buying the 50.75 percent stake in Singapore-listed vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd but has not yet taken a final decision, a source close to the deal said.

"We are doing some review on this," the source told Reuters on Tuesday. The company was not immediately available to comment.

The stake is worth around $603 million, according to Reuters data.

Earlier on Tuesday, South Korea's STX Group said it had chosen JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to manage the sale of stake in STX OSV Holdings amid ongoing fundraising efforts.

Online news outlet MoneyToday reported that Singapore's Keppel and Sembcorp Marine were strong candidates to buy the stake. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)