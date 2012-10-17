JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's biggest cement maker
PT Semen Gresik plans to issue $150 million of global
bonds in 2013 to finance its plan to buy a smaller rival in
Southeast Asia, CEO Dwi Sutjipto said, declining to give
details.
He said earlier that the company plans to issue around $500
million of global bonds this year but the firm decided to delay
the issuance.
Sutjipto also said it plans to raise an additional 3 to 4
trillion rupiah ($417.32 million) via a combination of local
currency bonds and commercial loans to fund its expansion plan,
mainly in Myanmar, as well as new factories in Indonesia.
($1 = 9,585 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Ryan Woo)