JAKARTA, June 26 PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's
biggest cement maker, is planning to build a cement plant in
Myanmar worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($159 million) next year,
chief executive Dwi Soetjipto said on Tuesday.
"We will set up a joint-venture with a local partner to
build a factory with a capacity of 600,000-1 million tonnes a
year." he said, adding the company saw demand for construction
in Myanmar increasing significantly in coming years as foreign
investment starts to pour in.
The company is also planning to acquire a cement maker in
Vietnam next year after cancelling its plan to buy a Malaysian
cement maker this year.
Soetjipto said the company has allocated up to $500 million
for its overseas expansion.
($1 = 9,440 rupiah)
