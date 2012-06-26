JAKARTA, June 26 PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement maker, is planning to build a cement plant in Myanmar worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($159 million) next year, chief executive Dwi Soetjipto said on Tuesday.

"We will set up a joint-venture with a local partner to build a factory with a capacity of 600,000-1 million tonnes a year." he said, adding the company saw demand for construction in Myanmar increasing significantly in coming years as foreign investment starts to pour in.

The company is also planning to acquire a cement maker in Vietnam next year after cancelling its plan to buy a Malaysian cement maker this year.

Soetjipto said the company has allocated up to $500 million for its overseas expansion. ($1 = 9,440 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Dan Lalor)