* SemGroup signs joint venture for Cushing pipeline, storage
* Gavilon and Chesapeake are partners in Mississippian Lime
play
By Janet McGurty
Feb 21 SemGroup Corp has joined
forces with Gavilon Midstream Energy LLC and an affiliate of
Chesapeake Energy Corp to build a pipeline to carry
growing crude oil production from the Mississippian Lime
formation in western Oklahoma to the oil hub of Cushing,
Oklahoma.
The pipeline is the second to be announced this year to
carry crude from the formation, a mature field where production
was revived by the advent of new drilling techniques.
It will feed a 1 million-barrel storage facility at
Cushing, the delivery point of the NYMEX crude oil contract
.
The new pipeline will have initial capacity of 140,000
barrels per day, ramping up to 180,000 bpd with the addition of
more horsepower.
Some crude coming down the pipeline would be from Chesapeake
production, said Liz Barclay, a spokeswoman for SemGroup. She
did not know how much and what other shipping commitments had
been made for line space.
"I don't know if the company will disclose at this time what
the shipping commitments are," Barclay said.
The line will be comprised of two laterals in Alva and
Arnett, Oklahoma, respectively, which will feed into the main
line near Cleo Springs. Alva, Oklahoma, where the 210-mile
(338-km) line will carry crude to Cushing.
Construction will start on the line in July 2012, and it is
expected to be in service in the third quarter of 2013.
In February, Plains All American expanded the scope
of a 25,000-bpd pipeline and said it will build a new
175,000-bpd crude oil pipeline from the Mississippian shale
formation to Cushing after inking a deal with SandRidge Energy
, a major acreage holder in the formation.
Plains said the pipeline is expected to come online in
mid-2013.
The Mississippian Lime formation is primarily an oil play and
is part of the Anadarko Basin, which underlies northern Oklahoma
and part of southern Kansas.
The field was a big producer for companies such as Phillips
Petroleum many years ago but it was tapped out by conventional
drilling.
The field got new life with the advent of horizontal drilling
used in tight oil shale plays, such as Eagle Ford and Bakken.
Chesapeake holds about 2.4 million in acreage in the
Anadarko Basin.
The SemGroup announcement comes at a time when many oil
producers in the U.S. Midcontinent have been seeking to ship oil
away from Cushing and toward regions, such as the U.S. Gulf
Coast, where crude commands a hefty premium to Cushing prices.
Light crude in the Gulf Coast has been trading around $18 a
barrel higher than at Cushing, where outbound pipeline capacity
to Gulf Coast refineries are limited.
Enterprise Product Partners is working with partner
Enbridge to reverse the 150,000-bpd Houston-to-Cushing
Seaway pipeline by the middle of 2012, to siphon more crude away
from big crude hub.
On Tuesday, Enterprise said it had began to purge the
pipeline ahead of reversing the flow, which is expected to begin
on June 1, 2012.
A glut of crude in the Midwest, largely due to increasing
Canadian crude imports and growing shale oil production in North
Dakota and other shale plays, has driven regional price
disparities. Cushing tanks have been holding around 30 million
barrels of crude, according to Department of Energy data.