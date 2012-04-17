* Withdraws $24-a-share buyout offer
* SemGroup spokesperson says "not surprised"
By Swetha Gopinath
April 17 Plains All American Pipeline LP
has withdrawn its unsolicited $1 billion buyout offer for
smaller rival SemGroup Corp, whose shares have
consistently traded much above the offer price of $24 per share.
Plains wanted to buy Tulsa, Oklahoma-based SemGroup to
expand its presence in North America's most important crude oil
storage hub in Cushing, but SemGroup repeatedly rejected the bid
saying it "substantially undervalued the company."
"We hadn't heard anything from them in a long time, since
November. So, we weren't really surprised," SemGroup spokeswoman
Liz Barclay said by phone.
Plains said in a statement it did not intend to provide
further comment. The company did not immediately respond to
calls seeking comment.
SemGroup shares have risen about 9 percent since Plains made
its offer in October. They fell 17 cents to $29.42 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange. Plains shares rose 5 cents to
$79.25 on the same exchange.
"The offer had to be raised or it would have not succeeded,"
said FirstEnergy Capital analyst Steven Paget.
Following the Plains offer, SemGroup adopted a shareholder
rights plan, commonly called a "poison pill", that would allow
it to dilute the holdings of anyone who tried to acquire more
than 10 percent of its shares without the board's consent.
Houston-based Plains had also asked SemGroup to defer the
IPO of a master limited partnership unit, saying it would reduce
the value available to shareholders in a potential SemGroup
sale.
SemGroup went ahead with the IPO of Rose Rock Midstream LP
in December.
Plains and SemGroup are major crude oil storage operators in
Oklahoma's Cushing, which has seen growing volumes of crude flow
into the landlocked midcontinent region from prolific oil fields
in Canada and shale oil deposits in the northern U.S. plains.