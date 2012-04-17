* Withdraws $24-a-share buyout offer

* SemGroup spokesperson says "not surprised"

By Swetha Gopinath

April 17 Plains All American Pipeline LP has withdrawn its unsolicited $1 billion buyout offer for smaller rival SemGroup Corp, whose shares have consistently traded much above the offer price of $24 per share.

Plains wanted to buy Tulsa, Oklahoma-based SemGroup to expand its presence in North America's most important crude oil storage hub in Cushing, but SemGroup repeatedly rejected the bid saying it "substantially undervalued the company."

"We hadn't heard anything from them in a long time, since November. So, we weren't really surprised," SemGroup spokeswoman Liz Barclay said by phone.

Plains said in a statement it did not intend to provide further comment. The company did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

SemGroup shares have risen about 9 percent since Plains made its offer in October. They fell 17 cents to $29.42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Plains shares rose 5 cents to $79.25 on the same exchange.

"The offer had to be raised or it would have not succeeded," said FirstEnergy Capital analyst Steven Paget.

Following the Plains offer, SemGroup adopted a shareholder rights plan, commonly called a "poison pill", that would allow it to dilute the holdings of anyone who tried to acquire more than 10 percent of its shares without the board's consent.

Houston-based Plains had also asked SemGroup to defer the IPO of a master limited partnership unit, saying it would reduce the value available to shareholders in a potential SemGroup sale.

SemGroup went ahead with the IPO of Rose Rock Midstream LP in December.

Plains and SemGroup are major crude oil storage operators in Oklahoma's Cushing, which has seen growing volumes of crude flow into the landlocked midcontinent region from prolific oil fields in Canada and shale oil deposits in the northern U.S. plains.