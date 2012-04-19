April 19 North America-based chip-gear makers posted $1.48 billion in average worldwide bookings in March, up 10.7 percent sequentially, according to the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI). "Equipment orders continue to increase and have improved to the highest reported value since July 2011," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "The semiconductor equipment market outlook has strengthened since the beginning of the year as reflected in the increasing bookings rate." Book-to-bill ratio in March was of 1.13, which means that $113 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month. U.S. chip-equipment makers include Applied Materials Inc , KLA Tencor Corp, circuitry-etching tools company Lam Research Corp and Novellus Systems Inc . The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North America-based chip-equipment makers. The data contained in the report was compiled by David Powell Inc, an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars. Billings Bookings Book-to-Bill (3-mo. avg) (3-mo. avg) Oct 2011 1,258.3 926.8 0.74 Nov 2011 1,176.7 977.2 0.83 Dec 2011 1,300.0 1,102.9 0.85 Jan 2011 1,239.9 1,187.5 0.96 Feb 2011 (final) 1,322.8 1,336.9 1.01 March 2012 (prelim) 1,310.9 1,479.3 1.13