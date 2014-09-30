BRIEF-Mediaset advertising revenues up 2.4 pct in Q1
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1
Sept 30 Nordic Semiconductor Asa
* Has received a new order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment for a total value of USD 2.0 million (13.0 Norwegian crowns)
Sept 30 Nordic Semiconductor Asa

* Has received a new order for components to PC/tablet accessory segment for a total value of USD 2.0 million (13.0 Norwegian crowns)

* Says delivery of components will take place in Q4 2014 - Q1 2015
* MX1, a global media services company wholly owned by SES, and VUBIQUITY sign global linear distribution deal