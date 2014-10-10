NEW YORK Oct 10 Shares of U.S. chipmakers are
expected to remain volatile in coming weeks, options activity
showed on Friday, a day after Microchip Technology Inc
spooked the market by warning of a broad-based industry
downturn.
A number of U.S. semiconductor makers with global operations
have in recent weeks suggested various industries, including
autos and network equipment, are reducing demand for chips in
regions ranging from Asia to Europe.
Thursday's warning by Microchip Chief Executive Steve Sanghi
that the correction will spread more broadly across the industry
in the near future sent shares of chipmakers lower on Friday and
drove up trading in the options market.
The specter of an industry-wide correction sent
semiconductor companies' implied volatility, a measure of the
risk of big moves in a stock, soaring as the CBOE Volatility
Index hit its highest level since December 2012.
"Demand for options of either persuasion - volatility
positioning and outright protection - has boosted implied 30-day
readings sharply," Andrew Wilkinson, chief market analyst at
Interactive Brokers Group, wrote in a note.
The 30-day implied volatility for Microchip, whose shares
fell 11 percent to $40.59 on Friday, rose 4.2 percent to a new
year-high of 33.90 percent.
Implied volatility for other semiconductor companies,
including Skyworks Solutions, Avago Technologies
and Cavium, jumped sharply to their highest
levels in the past year, according to Livevol Inc data.
Options activity for industry bellwether Intel Corp
, which is due to report third quarter results on Oct.
14, was 2.6 times the usual volume, at 241,000 contracts traded.
Micron Technology Inc, a maker of dynamic random
access memory, or DRAM, was the third-most traded name in the
options market on Friday with a total of 402,992 contracts
traded by 3:07 EST, according to Livevol Inc data. It was also
the most active stock on Nasdaq, with more than 70 million
shares traded.
Options volume for Intel was the sixth largest on Friday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)