BRIEF-Hefei Department Store's Q1 net profit up 16.6 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 16.6 percent y/y at 112.1 million yuan ($16.29 million)
July 21 Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd
* Says to acqire 70 percent stake in child education firm Everlearn International Group's Shanghai unit for 102.2 million yuan ($16.47 million)
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch eyeglass store operator Grandvision said on Wednesday it will acquire Tesco's chain of more than 200 opticians.