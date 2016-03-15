BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
BRASILIA, March 15 U.S. group FleetCor Technologies Inc. agreed to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll road payment company Sem Parar for 4.086 billion reais ($1.12 billion) through a local subsidiary, one of Sem Parar's shareholders said on Tuesday.
Highway concession operator CCR SA said it reached an agreement with other shareholders to sell Serviços e Tecnologia de Pagamentos S.A., as Sem Parar is formally known, to FleetCor-owned DBTrans Administradora de Meios de Pagamento Ltda, a Brazilian toll road operator.
CCR owns 34.2 percent of Sem Parar and will receive 1.4 billion reais ($382.52 million) for the deal, it said.
The deal is pending approval by Brazilian antitrust regulators, CCR said.
Other Sem Parar shareholders include North American fund Capital Group and Raizen, a joint venture between Brazilian sugar and ethanol group Cosan SA Industria e Comercio and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
($1 = 3.6599 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.