Nov 18 Semperit Holding AG :
* Says 9-month revenue up 2.0 pct to 698.3 million euros
* Says 9-month consolidated EBITDA of 101.3 million euros
was largely stable in comparison to 102.0 million euros achieved
in previous year
* Says 9-month net result (earnings after tax) of 39.6
million euros declined from comparable figure of 44.5 million
euros year ago
* Says for year 2014 group expects to invest more than 60
million euros (Capex), compared to 49.7 million euros in 2013
* Says reaffirms its previous growth targets, namely to
achieve double-digit revenue growth on average in years from
2010 to 2015 inclusive
* Says still aims to achieve an EBITDA margin of between 12
pct and 15 pct and an EBIT margin of between 8 pct and 11 pct
