Aug 19 Semperit AG Holding : * Says revenue up 2.9% in H1 2014 to EUR 464.3 million * Says in H1 increase in EBITDA (+4.6%) and EBIT (+5.7%) * Says H1 group's consolidated EBITDA improved by 4.6% to EUR 68.8 million from

EUR 65.8 million in the previous year. * Says H1 EBIT was up 5.7% to EUR 46.2 million, compared to the prior-year

level of EUR 43.7 million * Says H1 net result of EUR 27.8 million, which declined slightly from the

comparable figure of EUR 28.2 million last year * Says reaffirms previous growth targets,namely to achieve double-digit revenue

growth on average in years 2010 to 2015 inclusive