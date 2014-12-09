BRIEF-Alpha Group cuts share private placement size to 2.35 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share private placement size to 2.35 billion yuan ($341.33 million) from 2.99 billion yuan previously
Dec 9 Semperit Holding Ag
* Semperit ag holding optimises capital structure and plans special dividend
* Plans a base dividend of approx. Eur 1.10 per share plus a special dividend of approx. Eur 4.90 per share
* Emperit aims for a payout ratio of about 50% of earnings after tax in future (instead of currently 30%) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Harro Ten Wolde)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of farm goods.