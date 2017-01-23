(Adds latest supply and demand data)

Jan 23 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) on Monday urged customers to reduce their use of natural gas until further notice, to lower the risk of shortages of gas and electricity as cold weather blanketed its service area.

The utility has limited access to fuel in its giant Aliso Canyon gas storage facility in Los Angeles following a massive methane leak there between October 2015-February 2016.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra energy , serves 21.6 million consumers in Southern California.

For non-core industrial customers, including refineries and power plants, SoCalGas warned it may be forced to issue a notice to curtail service.

Still, the California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid for much of the state, had not yet urged power consumers to reduce usage on Monday.

California agencies said in a study looking at the Aliso Canyon outage that SoCalGas could have a tough time meeting a forecast peak gas demand of 5.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on the coldest days this winter without fuel from the facility.

SoCalGas forecast that temperatures would average 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 Celsius) across its service area on Monday-Wednesday before rising to 47 (8.3 Celsius) on Thursday.

Gas demand on Monday was expected to reach 3.9 bcf, with 3.2 bcf coming from pipeline imports and 0.7 bcf from SoCalGas' other three storage facilities. Gas usage was expected to rise to 4.1 bcf on Tuesday as temperatures rise.

If correct, Tuesday's usage would be SoCalGas' highest gas-demand day this winter. It delivered 4.05 bcf on Jan. 6 with 2.9 bcf coming from pipeline imports and 1.2 bcf from storage, company data showed.

The state required SoCalGas to keep 15 bcf in the 86-bcf Aliso Canyon to minimize risk of gas shortages that could result in electricity outages.

But that may not be enough to prevent the utility from curtailing supplies to power plants and other industrial facilities this winter.

In past years, SoCalGas has pulled fuel from Aliso Canyon on an almost daily basis during the coldest winter months to keep homes and businesses warm and fuel power plants and refineries. The utility has not withdrawn any fuel from the facility so far this winter.

California will hold two public meetings on Feb. 1 and 2 to decide if SoCalGas can start injecting a reduced amount of gas back into Aliso Canyon.

