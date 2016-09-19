Sept 19 More wells passed safety inspections at
the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles,
Southern California Gas Co said on Monday, but the company has
more work to do before it can inject gas into the giant field
the utility shut last fall due to a massive methane leak that
was not plugged until February.
Under state law, SoCalGas cannot inject gas into Aliso
Canyon until the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal
Resources (DOGGR) approves the company's testing of the 114
wells at the facility to ensure their safety.
Several local groups want the storage field permanently
shut, as do many residents who had to evacuate their homes due
to the leak.
SoCalGas is owned by California energy company Sempra Energy
and Aliso Canyon is the biggest of its four storage
fields. It supplies natural gas to homes and businesses in
Southern California, including power plants and refineries.
According to its latest report on Sept. 16, SoCalGas said 23
wells passed all safety tests, 15 awaited test results and 76
were temporarily out of operation.
All wells must either pass all tests or be taken out of
service before DOGGR can call a public meeting. Since DOGGR must
give the public 15 days notice before a meeting, SoCalGas could
not start injecting gas into Aliso Canyon until some time in
October at the earliest.
SoCalGas spokesman Chris Gilbride could not speculate on
when the company may complete tests and return the storage
facility to service.
He said the company has completed all tests on 25 wells and
23 have received final DOGGR approval.
In addition to DOGGR, the California Public Utilities
Commission must also determine the field is safe to operate.
The PUC has directed SoCalGas to maintain a minimum
withdrawal capacity at Aliso Canyon to minimize the risk of gas
shortages that could result in electricity outages.
Once enough wells have passed all tests and received DOGGR
approval to meet the PUC's withdrawal requirements, Gilbride
said SoCalGas will temporarily plug the remaining wells and take
them out of service.
Once those wells have been plugged and isolated from the
reservoir, SoCalGas can request authority to resume injections,
he said.
At that point, DOGGR and the PUC would be able to undertake
their review and certification process, which will include a
public hearing, as provided by Senate Bill 380, prior to
SoCalGas resuming injections, he said.
