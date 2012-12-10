(Corrects headline to show company applied for, not received,
liquefaction project permit)
Dec 10 Dec 10 Sempra Energy :
* Cameron LNG reaches another milestone with federal permit
application to construct liquefaction project
* Says to add natural gas liquefaction and export facilities to
its existing Cameron LNG terminal
* Facility is expected to begin delivering LNG to international
markets in 2017
* New facility will be comprised of three liquefaction trains
with total export capability of 12 million tonnes/annum of LNG
