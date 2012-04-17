* Unit signs agreements with Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co
* Says $6 bln investment expected in 3-train liquefaction
project
April 17 Cameron LNG, a unit of Sempra Energy
, said it signed agreements with Mitsubishi Corp
and Mitsui & Co to develop and construct a natural gas
liquefaction export facility in Louisiana.
U.S. producers are making moves to export natural gas as
domestic production swamps the market, pushing gas prices way
below global levels. Buyers across the world have also lined up
to buy the cheap American fuel.
Sempra's Hackberry-based facility is expected to comprise
three liquefaction trains with total export capacity of about
1.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of liquefied natural gas per day.
Additional investment in the three-train liquefaction
project is estimated to be $6 billion, the majority of which
will be project-financed and the balance provided by the
partners in a joint-venture arrangement.
Construction will begin in late 2013 and the facility is
expected to come online in late 2016, the company said in a
statement.
Houston-based LNG developer Cheniere Energy is also
working on building its first export plant in Sabine Pass,
Louisiana.