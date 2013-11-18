Nov 18 Semtech Corp : * Announces third quarter of fiscal year 2014 results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 excluding items * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $141 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.7 million * Sees Q4 2014 sales $132 million to $144 million * Q4 revenue view $140.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q4 GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 58.8% to

60.0% * Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 59.2%

to 60.2% * Says Q4 GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of 9 to 18 cents per

diluted share * Says Q4 non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of 29 to 37 cents

per diluted share * Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S