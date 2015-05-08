WASHINGTON May 8 The Democrats on the powerful U.S. Senate Banking Committee have banded together to oppose plans by Republicans to approve a draft package of financial reforms next week, saying they have yet to see a copy of the bill.

In a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, the Democrats said they are expressing their "concern and disappointment" with his plan to conduct a mark-up "without giving all committee Democrats time to analyze and review" the proposal. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)