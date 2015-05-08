(Adds delay of bill markup to May 21, Monday distribution of
By Sarah N. Lynch and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on Friday delayed a vote on a regulation relief bill,
as Democrats showed frustration with what they said is a lack of
information coming their way.
The committee, led by Republican Senator Richard Shelby,
said the markup would now occur a week later, on May 21. Reuters
was first to report on the delay.
The postponement comes after Democrats banded together to
oppose plans by Republicans to approve a draft package of
financial reforms next week, saying they had yet to see a copy
of the bill.
A Republican aide told Reuters that Shelby's staff planned
to distribute the text of the bill to Democrats on Monday.
In a letter to Shelby, the Democrats said they were
expressing their "concern and disappointment" with his plan to
conduct a markup "without giving all committee Democrats time to
analyze and review" the proposal.
The letter was signed by all 10 Democrats on the panel.
Shelby has been working on a bill aimed at bringing
regulatory relief across the financial industry and reforming
financial regulators. One of its main focuses is to ease the
regulation burdens of small banks and credit unions that were
put in place by the 2010 Wall Street reform act known as
Dodd-Frank.
People briefed on the matter say other reforms also could be
part of the draft, such as a plan to raise the threshold for
banks labeled systemically important and a proposal to create a
commission to restructure the Federal Reserve.
Shelby wants to have one comprehensive bill to bring to the
Senate floor, an approach that the committee's top Democrat,
Sherrod Brown of Ohio, does not support.
After months of calls and meetings to bring the two sides
together, Shelby broke off talks with Brown when an agreement
could not be reached, as the Ohio Democrat wanted to limit the
bill to just relief on small banks.
While Republican members of the panel have seen a draft copy
of the bill, Democrats say they have not.
Democrats said in their letter they were "ready, willing and
able to work" with the Republicans to provide relief for small
banks. But, they said, "a markup in one week on a broader
proposal will not lead to a positive outcome."
