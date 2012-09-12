By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 A U.S. Senate panel will
examine computerized trading, after a recent series of
technology glitches that has eroded investor confidence in
financial markets and alarmed regulators.
A Senate Banking subcommittee focused on financial markets
plans to hold a hearing on the topic in the "near future," a
spokesman for Senator Jack Reed, chairman of the subcommittee,
said on Wednesday.
The spokesman, Chip Unruh, declined to provide details of
who will appear at the hearing or when it will be scheduled by
the Subcommittee on Securities, Insurance, and Investment.
The plans for a hearing come as U.S. securities regulators
are scheduled to host an October roundtable discussion to
examine technologies in today's market and what kind of controls
may be needed to promote market stability and prevent glitches
that can scare off investors.
The recent interest in market structure issues follows a
software error last month that cost Knight Capital Group
$440 million in trading losses and nearly bankrupted the firm.
Regulators and lawmakers are also examining Nasdaq OMX Group
for its handling of Facebook Inc's botched
initial public offering last May, which led to hundred of
millions of dollars in losses among market-making firms and
brokerages. House and Senate committees have said they plan to
review the issues surrounding the IPO.
Reed is also scheduled to speak next week at a Security
Traders Association conference on market structure in
Washington.
Congress held a series of hearings after the May 6, 2010,
"flash crash," when the Dow Jones industrial average plunged
about 700 points before rebounding, but no legislation came out
of those sessions.