(Updates with comments by witnesses during hearing)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 10 Two top stock exchanges
laid out their vision on Tuesday for how they believe U.S.
regulators could craft rules to foster the creation of "venture
exchanges" that list small-cap companies.
In prepared testimony before a U.S. Senate Banking panel,
executives from Intercontinental Exchange's New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq OMX discussed some of their
most detailed suggestions to date on the subject.
Tuesday's hearing came just a few weeks after Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White announced in a speech
that the agency is actively pursuing ways to promote venture
exchanges.
The SEC review is part of a broader effort to help smaller
companies thrive.
SEC Trading and Markets Division Director Steve Luparello,
who also appeared before the panel, did not elaborate on what
the SEC may do.
But he told lawmakers that the SEC is debating whether it
should petition Congress for authority to exempt venture
exchanges from federal "unlisted trading privileges" rules which
permit stocks to be traded on rival exchanges where they are not
listed.
"There is a certainly a way you can read the statute that is
very restrictive," Luparello told lawmakers.
Executives from the NYSE and Nasdaq pitched different
approaches on how to foster listings of smaller stocks.
NYSE President Thomas Farley laid out in his testimony a
proposal for a new regime he said could work for stand-alone
venture exchanges for companies with a public float of about $1
million.
Such exchanges, he said, should have similar self-regulatory
functions in place to ensure compliance with market rules. But
he said such exchanges should be exempted from the unlisted
trading privileges rules to bolster liquidity.
He added that alternative trading platforms like "dark
pools" that wish to trade such stocks should be subject to a
"trade-at" rule. The SEC says a "trade-at" requirement prevents
price matching by a trading center that is not displaying the
best bid or offer.
Nasdaq's Executive Vice President Nelson Griggs, focused
more on rule changes and other steps that must be taken first to
help small companies that are already public and may be
struggling.
He noted that launching a new platform from scratch is
"extremely challenging."
He added that the SEC should proceed with its tick-size
pilot to study if liquidity and other areas of the market would
be improved by widening the increments at which shares of
smaller companies are traded.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)