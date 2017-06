WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Senate energy committee on Thursday approved Sally Jewell's nomination to lead the Interior Department, after the Obama administration struck a last-minute deal with a Republican senator over the construction of an emergency road for a remote town in Alaska.

With a vote of 19 to 3 in favor of the pick, Jewell's nomination will now move on for consideration by the full Senate. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)