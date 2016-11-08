WASHINGTON Nov 8 The internal watchdog at the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services warned the office
tasked with administering federal health insurance programs that
Mylan NV's EpiPen was improperly classified as a generic
drug in 2009, Senator Charles Grassley said Tuesday.
In a press release, Grassley's office said the HHS Inspector
General confirmed in discussions with Senate aides that the
watchdog office notified the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services about the problematic classification, which was
highlighted in a report.
Mylan has since said it intends to pay $465 million to
settle with the U.S. Justice Department over charges it
misclassified the EpiPen as a generic instead of a branded drug,
thereby underpaying rebates owed to state and federal Medicaid
programs.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)