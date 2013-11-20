WASHINGTON Nov 20 President Barack Obama's
nominee to serve as deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary told
lawmakers on Wednesday she believes that large systemically
important insurance companies should not face the same capital
rules as banks.
"A one-size-fits-all approach is not going to work here,"
Sarah Bloom Raskin told the Senate Finance Committee during her
confirmation hearing, noting that insurance companies and banks
have "very different" structures.
Raskin's views on the subject will be crucial for General
Electric Co's GE Capital, American International Group
Inc and Prudential Financial Inc, which earlier
this year were all designated by the U.S. risk council as
"systemically important" - a tag that carries new capital
requirements and supervision by the Federal Reserve.