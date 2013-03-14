WASHINGTON, March 14 A U.S. Senate panel has
scheduled a meeting for March 19 to vote on President Barack
Obama's nominees to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The Senate Banking Committee's plans were announced just two
days after SEC nominee Mary Jo White and CFPB nominee Richard
Cordray appeared before the panel for their confirmation
hearing.
Both nominees are expected to be approved by the committee.
However, Cordray is likely to face opposition when it comes time
for the full U.S. Senate to cast a vote. White is not expected
to face any major hurdles.
