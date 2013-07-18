By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 18
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Senate Banking
Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to confirm President
Barack Obama's Democratic and Republican nominees to serve on
the Securities and Exchange Commission, the top regulator in
charge of policing Wall Street.
The vote by the panel to confirm Democratic SEC nominee Kara
Stein and Republican nominee Michael Piwowar now paves the way
for the full U.S. Senate to vote on their nominations, which are
considered non-controversial.
In addition, the panel also agreed to confirm SEC Chair Mary
Jo White for a full five-year term. Previously, the Senate had
only voted for White to fulfill the remainder of former SEC
Chair Mary Schapiro's term, which expires in 2014.