By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 Many virtual currency
services do not have the proper controls in place to prevent
money laundering and stop bad actors from dodging U.S. laws, a
top Justice Department official will tell lawmakers on Monday.
"Many are still struggling with implementing appropriate
anti-money laundering, know-your-customer and customer due
diligence programs," said Mythili Raman, the acting assistant
attorney general for the Justice Department's Criminal Division,
in prepared testimony before a U.S. Senate panel.
"As members of the U.S. financial community, virtual
currency services can and must safeguard themselves from
exploitation by criminals and terrorists by implementing legally
required anti-money laundering and know-your-customer controls."
Raman will appear alongside top officials from the Secret
Service and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network before the
Senate Homeland Security Committee on Monday, when they will
answer questions about the growing use of digital currencies
such as Bitcoin, and whether the government is doing enough to
police the market.
Virtual currencies or digital cash have increasingly become
a popular new way to purchase goods or services.
They are not regulated or issued by a central bank. They
have been touted by some as an alternative currency in countries
facing financial instability.
The most popular virtual currency is Bitcoin, which exists
through an open-source software program and whose supply is
controlled by a computer algorithm.
But critics have raised concerns about a lack of regulatory
oversight over virtual currencies and the fact that some of them
can be transferred anonymously, raising fears that they could be
used by scam artists.
Over the past year, U.S. authorities have taken action
against several players in the digital currency space.
In May, U.S. authorities seized two accounts linked to the
Tokyo-based exchange Mt. Gox, the major operator for the Bitcoin
digital marketplace, after it failed to register with FinCEN.
Around the same time, U.S. criminal authorities also
indicted the operators of the digital currency exchange Liberty
Reserve and accused the company of helping criminals launder
more than $6 billion in funds linked to everything from child
pornography to software used for bank hacking.
In October, federal authorities shut down an online
marketplace called Silk Road that was used for purchasing drugs
and hiring hit men.
Federal officials will tell lawmakers on Monday that while
some digital currency operators are striving to comply with U.S.
laws, they still remain concerned that even these may become
"unwitting conduits for illicit transactions."