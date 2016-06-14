By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 14
WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Senator Elizabeth
Warren publicly rebuked Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Mary Jo White on Tuesday, accusing her of overseeing a corporate
disclosure project that puts companies' interests ahead of
investor protection.
In a testy exchange before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee, Warren demanded that White provide evidence to
justify a corporate disclosure review sparked by a concern that
investors were suffering "information overload."
"Your job is to look out for investors, but you have put the
interests of the Chamber of Commerce and their big business
members at the top of your priority list," the Massachusetts
Democrat said.
"A year ago, I called your leadership ... extremely
disappointing. Today, I am more disappointed than ever."
White responded that she was disappointed by Warren's
remarks.
"I could not disagree any more with your characterization of
what we are trying to do to improve our disclosure regime for
investors," White said.
Warren's criticism came approximately one year after she
sent White a scathing letter that raised numerous concerns about
her SEC leadership.
The letter was unusual for its bluntness as well as for the
fact that White, an independent, was appointed by Democratic
President Barack Obama.
Warren, who has been mentioned as a possible running mate
for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton,
has not been shy about criticizing other Democrats, and her
outspoken style has won praise from fellow liberals.
The project at the heart of Warren's concerns on Tuesday was
unveiled by White in a 2013 speech in which the SEC chief said
the agency should consider whether "information overload is
occurring as rules proliferate."
It involves a comprehensive review into whether disclosures
are duplicative, obsolete, lacking in adequate detail or need to
be more tailored to industry sectors.
Warren repeatedly demanded evidence on Tuesday to justify
the problem of "information overload," while White defended it,
saying it is "meant to make disclosure more meaningful to
investors."
White also faced tough questions from other Democrats on the
panel who are upset the SEC has declined to write rules to force
public companies to disclose political spending.
"I think you are hurting America," New York Senator Chuck
Schumer said.
Republicans oppose any such effort, and they added language
into legislation passed late last year that blocked the agency
from drafting a rule.
White said she respects Schumer's position and noted that
shareholders can petition companies to put proposals on
corporate ballots mandating such disclosures.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Paul Simao)