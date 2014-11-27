Nov 27 Senator Entertainment AG :

* Completes capital increase against cash

* Says gross proceeds 16.3 million euros

* Says after successful completion of capital increase, in total around 96 pct of outstanding bonds were exchanged and company will likely be exempt from financial liabilities of approximately 9.6 million euros

* Says additional capital increase in kind in form of debt equity swap to be completed soon