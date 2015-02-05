Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 5 Senator Entertainment AG :
* Has completed capital increase in the amount of 55,872,788 new shares against the contribution of all shares of Wild Bunch S.A.
* Accomplishes merger with Wild Bunch S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telenor q1 adjusted ebitda nok 11.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.45 billion)