BRIEF-Media Do unit completes takeover of business on May 1
* Says its unit completes takeover of comics and website related businesses on May 1
July 25 Senator Entertainment AG
* Said on Thursday that Senator Entertainment and Wild Bunch SA announced plan to merge to create leading film distributor in Europe
* Says existing management team of Wild Bunch and Senator Entertainment to take over operational management of Group
* Says merger to take place via capital increase by incorporation of all Wild Bunch shares in Senator Entertainment
* Says action shall be brought on Sept. 12 in extraordinary general meeting, together with previously announced recapitalization for voting
* Says prerequisite for merger is successful financial restructuring of Senator Entertainment in form of capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 16.3 mln and debt-to-equity swap of up to EUR 10 mln and resulting strengthening of equity of same amount
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent