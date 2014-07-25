July 25 Senator Entertainment AG

* Said on Thursday that Senator Entertainment and Wild Bunch SA announced plan to merge to create leading film distributor in Europe

* Says existing management team of Wild Bunch and Senator Entertainment to take over operational management of Group

* Says merger to take place via capital increase by incorporation of all Wild Bunch shares in Senator Entertainment

* Says action shall be brought on Sept. 12 in extraordinary general meeting, together with previously announced recapitalization for voting

* Says prerequisite for merger is successful financial restructuring of Senator Entertainment in form of capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 16.3 mln and debt-to-equity swap of up to EUR 10 mln and resulting strengthening of equity of same amount

