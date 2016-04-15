(Adds state-run TV reports Turkish Airlines is front-runner for
stake, paragraph 3)
DAKAR, April 15 Senegal has created Air Senegal,
a new national airline intended to replace the West African
nation's now defunct, heavily indebted carrier Senegal Airlines,
the minister of tourism and air transport said on Friday.
Maimouna Ndoye Seck said the new company was formed with
capital of 40 billion CFA francs ($69 million) aimed at making
the new airline operational as quickly as possible as it seeks
"a strong strategic partner".
Senegal state-owned television said late on Friday that
Turkish Airlines was the front-runner to take a stake
in Air Senegal. President Macky Sall was in Istanbul for a
summit of Islamic nations.
A ministry official confirmed the state had contributed the
initial capital and total capital would eventually more than
double to 100 billion CFA francs.
Airlines have long been a fraught business in West Africa
though there have been some success stories, including Ivory
Coast's flagship carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire.
Congo Republic's ECAir announced earlier this week that it
was seeking to raise more than $100 million through a regional
bond issuance in order to expand its fleet and routes.
Senegal revoked the air operator's certificate of the
previous carrier Senegal Airlines, which ran up debts of more
than 100 billion CFA francs in less than five years of
operation. The state owned a minority stake. By the time it was
shut down, the airline no longer possessed any aircraft.
($1 = 580.7000 CFA francs)
