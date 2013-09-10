DAKAR, Sept 10 Senegal has won a case before an
international tribunal to rescind a $2.2 billion deal with
ArcelorMittal after the steelmaker suspended work on an iron ore
mine in the West African nation, a government spokesman said.
Abdoulaye Latif Coulibaly said the International Chamber of
Commerce's arbitration court in Paris had ruled that Senegal was
within its rights to cancel the 2007 deal with Arcelor Mittal
for the Faleme mine because the company had failed to keep its
commitments.
"The tribunal in Paris ruled that Senegal was no longer
bound on a contractual basis to ArcelorMittal," Coulibaly told
Reuters.
He said the court had not yet ruled on Senegal's request for
$750 million in damages.
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available for comment. A
spokesman for the court in Paris declined to disclose details of
the arbitration.
ArcelorMittal had initially planned to invest $2.2 billion
in the project, including building a new port near the capital
of Dakar and a 750 km (406 mile) railway line linking it to the
mine in the country's far east.
The mine is estimated to contain 750 million tonnes of
reserves.
However, the project was suspended after the global economic
crisis struck. Senegalese President Macky Sall, who took office
last year, is trying to revive the economy of the West African
nation.