Feb 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal is close to mandating banks for a US dollar bond, according to bankers with knowledge of the matter.

The bankers said that the sovereign has sent out a request for proposals, and that banks are expecting to hear soon who the issuer has hired.

Senegal is rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)