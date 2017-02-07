BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal is close to mandating banks for a US dollar bond, according to bankers with knowledge of the matter.
The bankers said that the sovereign has sent out a request for proposals, and that banks are expecting to hear soon who the issuer has hired.
Senegal is rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Robert Smith)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.