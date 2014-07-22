LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal, rated B1 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's, will issue a 10-year US dollar bond, according to a lead manager.

The benchmark-sized deal is expected to be priced on Wednesday. No pricing details have been announced.

Citigroup, SG CIB and Standard Chartered are arranging the sale of the 144A/Reg S bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)