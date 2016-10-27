YEUMBEUL NORD, Senegal, Oct 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Balla Fall, the newly elected chairman of a neighbourhood
committee managing a project to protect residents from flooding,
had a big job ahead of him: mobilising local people to clean up
drainage reservoirs clogged with rubbish and tall grass.
But the builder in his early 40s was confident. "Every time
there is a need, there's a good turnout," he said on the
afternoon the committee met to plan the operation.
For a week in late September, around 35 inhabitants of Béne
Barack neighbourhood helped clear 17 tonnes of rubbish from
several basins.
Now the water can flow properly again, security has improved
around the basin edges - they had had been a risky place to walk
at night - and there's less risk of disease from dirty water,
according to the Dakar-based Consortium for Social and Economic
Research (CRES), which is leading the project.
Involving the community is central to an urban flood
management project called "Live with Water" (Vivre avec l'Eau),
funded by the British government. It aims to benefit some
920,000 people, mainly in the eastern suburbs of Dakar.
"They play a hands-on role in improving their environment,"
said Nafissatou Baldé, project manager at CRES.
The project aims to prevent flooding of houses, shops and
streets during the rainy season by putting in drainage
infrastructure, while using the evacuated water for activities
such as cultivating herb gardens on the basins' banks.
"The goal is that the water becomes a friend rather than an
enemy," Baldé said.
When properly managed, annual rainy season deluges should no
longer damage people's assets or force them out of their homes,
she added.
KEEPING ROADS DRY
Yeumbeul Nord, a municipality on the eastern outskirts of
Dakar, is no stranger to flooding. When seasonal floods hit in
2005, half its 82 neighbourhoods were affected. But 10 years
later, only 12 were flooded, thanks to the combined efforts of
the government, municipal authorities and development groups,
local officials said.
As growing numbers of people have migrated from rural parts
of Senegal into this low-lying district bordering the sea, homes
have been built in flood-prone areas, putting them at risk.
But Mayor Daouda Ndiaye said close to 525 families have now
been relocated from the most dangerous zones. The main problem
now is protecting roads from flooding in some 20 neighbourhoods,
he added.
"We don't have much money to deal with floods," he said,
although the town hall does its best to deploy vans and
motorised pumps whenever there is heavy rain. "I think the
sustainable solution is to equip the roads with drains and
gravity systems."
Béne Barack's main street, Thomas Sankara, which has a
market running along one side, benefited from new drainage and
road paving in the pilot phase of the Live with Water project,
which began in 2014.
It is part of a major UK-backed programme to build
resilience to climate extremes and disasters in 13 countries in
Africa and Asia, known as BRACED.
ECO-BRICKS
In Béne Barack, the project has also trained local youths to
make "eco-bricks" from recycled plastic trash and uses those and
old tyres to make walls and public benches.
Arranged around one of these circular seats, in the welcome
shade of a tree on Thomas Sankara Street, a group of women ply
their wares - from eggs to shiny sandals.
They find it much easier to conduct their business now they
have a place to set up their stalls, out of the sun on hot days
and away from the threat of floods when it rains, they said.
Drainage work is due to start next month on the next street
over, whose sandy surface is carved with potholes and grooves
from the rainy season.
The project's progress has proved a little bumpy, according
to neighbourhood representative Mamadou Ndiaye and CRES's Baldé.
It had to be put on hold for several months while
coordination problems were sorted out with some partners, Baldé
said. But the governance issues have now been resolved, and the
project has restarted, she added.
Plans are back on track to roll out the flood management
scheme by the end of 2017 in 10 municipalities, instead of 12 as
originally planned.
MAINTENANCE CHALLENGE
But the project's initial hurdles had some negative effects
for local people.
Rubbish started to accumulate in the water storage basins,
which were invaded by "typha" grass growing several metres high.
That impeded water circulation and made the area unsafe in the
dark.
Without adequate protection from foraging animals and weeds,
small garden plots of mint and vetiver planted by local women
around the basins have suffered.
"It is the maintenance of the basins that is a problem for
us," said community representative Ndiaye, adding that the
government - which built the basins - had promised to be
responsible for their upkeep.
Improvements need to be made before the street drainage
works exactly as it should, and there are calls to fence off the
basins to make them safer places for children playing and going
to school nearby, he added.
But with the project now back on its feet, there are hopes
that floods will cease to pose a menace to daily life in these
crowded, vulnerable suburbs.
"It is a contribution to resolving this problem," said
Baldé.
