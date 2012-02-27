* President says both his victory, or a run-off, are
possible
* Second round run-off needed if no candidate wins majority
* Vote follows weeks of protests over Wade's third-term bid
(Adds statement from Wade)
By Diadie Ba and Mark John
DAKAR, Feb 27 President Abdoulaye Wade
said on Monday he was leading a tight election race with his
main rival, Macky Sall, as unofficial vote tallies pointed to a
possible run-off between the two for the leadership of Senegal.
But while Sall insisted a run-off was "inevitable", Wade
announced he was leading the contest with half the votes counted
by nearly 7 points and said a straight first-round victory for
him or a deciding second round were both possible outcomes.
The close race in Sunday's election followed weeks of
violent street protests against the 85-year-old Wade's bid for a
third term in office - despite a two-term limit - and
international warnings that West African country's reputation as
a relatively peaceful democracy hangs in the balance.
Saying that around half of the total votes had been counted,
Wade told a news conference at the presidential palace in Dakar
he appeared to be leading Sall by a little more than 32 percent
compared to just over 25 percent for his rival.
"Everything is therefore possible, victory or a second
round," Wade said, reading a written statement. He added his
ruling PDS party would explore all possible political alliances
if a run-off was required. He took no questions.
Before the vote, Wade had exuded confidence he would get the
more than 50 percent score needed for a first-round victory, and
so avoid a second round in which political opponents of all
stripes would likely urge their supporters to vote against him.
"Figures at our disposal indicate a second round is
inevitable," Sall, a former prime minister for Wade and fellow
economic liberal , earlier told Reuters, adding that
partial tallies showed Wade on 32 percent and him on 28 percent.
Unofficial poll counts circulating in local media showed
similar scores.
At the packed news conference, Wade praised what he called
the "transparent, democratic and peaceful" vote on Sunday,
saying it showed Senegal's democracy was still in good health.
Wade, a veteran of years in opposition before he took power
in 2000, has touted infrastructure projects including new roads
and an airport as major achievements. But many Senegalese say
their lives have if anything become harder in the past decade.
The vote has been the most contentious in Senegal's recent
history, with Wade critics arguing he has no right to stand and
fearing his allies will rig victory. Wade accuses the opposition
of resorting to a smear campaign because of a lack of policy
proposals.
A poor country on Africa's western tip with few
exploitable resources, the former French colony prides itself on
its political stability and a tradition of religious tolerance
between majority Muslims and other faiths. Observers said
Sunday's vote was calm and broadly well organised.
Boubacarr Wassa, a lifelong Socialist, said he would vote
for the centrist Sall in a second round if Socialist candidate
Tanor Dieng - who is seen struggling to win 10 percent of the
vote - gave Sall a clear endorsement.
"I am a Socialist and I will die a Socialist, but would vote
for Macky," the Dakar newspaper vendor told Reuters.
Moustapha Niasse, 72, another ex-ally of Wade turned rival,
said a coalition against Wade in the second round was a must.
"Stopping Wade is an imperative, it is a necessity, this is
a must," Niasse, who was third placed with 13 percent according
to partial tallies, told French RFI radio.
On Sunday, scores of voters booed Wade as he cast his ballot
at his home precinct in an upscale neighbourhood of the capital
Dakar. He was ushered away by aides without giving a statement.
Yet prospects can change rapidly, with Wade claiming strong
support in rural areas where figures may be slower to come in.
FORMER PROTEGE
Senegal is the only country in mainland West Africa that has
not suffered a coup since independence and previous elections
have gone mostly smoothly, a record it has worn as a badge of
democratic distinction.
But the run-up to this election was tense.
Wade's rivals argued he should not have been allowed to
stand because of the two-term limit, but he countered that that
rule was brought in after he took power in 2000, so his first
term should not count.
Senegal's top legal body approved Wade's candidacy in late
January, triggering a wave of clashes between rock-throwing
protesters and police firing teargas and rubber bullets in which
at least six people were killed.
Sall, 50, is a former Wade protege who held several senior
posts, including minister of energy and mines, minister of the
interior, and prime minister, before falling out with Wade and
resigning in 2008.
He was among several opposition figures active in the M23
protest movement, named after an anti-Wade riot on June 23 last
year, which organised near-daily demonstrations before the vote.
While much smaller than the Arab street movements that
brought down rulers in Tunisia and Egypt last year, the
emergence of a young, more politically emboldened generation of
Senegalese has been a feature of the vote.
"The electorate have completed the work started by the M23
movement, which clearly told Wade that it was unthinkable that a
president can be voted into office with 25 percent of the vote,"
said local political analyst Yaro Dia.
Wade's proposal last June to create a first-past-the-post
election in which it was possible for a candidate to claim
victory with a minimum 25 percent of the vote sparked the
initial wave of street protests. He quickly abandoned the idea.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher, Mark John, Bate Felix
and Richard Valdmanis in Dakar; Writing by Richard Valdmanis and
Mark John; Editing by Alison Williams)