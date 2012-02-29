(Adds details, Sall quote)
DAKAR Feb 29 Senegal's President
Abdoulaye Wade won 34.8 percent of the vote in the presidential
election, falling short of the absolute majority needed to avoid
a run-off, according to the first official results released on
Wednesday.
The result, which must be confirmed by Senegal's top legal
body, means he will face former ally Macky Sall, who came second
with 26.6 percent of the vote, in the run-off. The vote is due
three weeks after the results are finalised.
Usually placid Senegal saw weeks of violence in the run-up
to the election as Wade's rivals said his bid for re-election
was illegal as he would have already served two terms in charge
of the West African state.
Wade argued that limits were introduced after he had already
started his term.
Polling was calm and well-organised, and turn-out from a
total 5.3 million eligible voters was 51.6 percent.
Attention has swiftly turned to the jockeying for support
from the other 12 candidates, with Moustapha Niasse, like Sall
another ex-premier under Wade, emerging as the leading potential
kingmaker.
According to official results, he came third with 13.2
percent. Niasse has already ruled out supporting Wade but so far
stopped short of endorsing Sall.
In his first news conference since Sunday's vote, Sall said
earlier on Wednesday he was confident he could defeat Wade.
"I'm sure the desire for change of the Senegalese people
will give me the victory in the second round," he said.
Touching on some of the sensitive topics of national debate
which have underpinned a groundswell of opposition to Wade's
rule, Sall promised that if he was elected he would reduce the
prices of basic foodstuffs and negotiate with striking teachers
to solve a crisis in the education sector.
He also promised constitutional reform to reduce the
presidential term to five years and to enforce a limit of two
terms. "I will apply that reform to myself," he said, in a
pointed jab at Wade's bid for a third term.
Sall said he would seek to unite all of the opposition in a
powerful alliance aimed at defeating Wade in the run-off, and
had started making the contacts to forge this unified coalition.
