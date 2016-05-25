DAKAR May 25 French development agency PROPARCO
will provide an 18-year 35.5 million euro ($39.54 million) loan
to finance the construction and operation of a solar energy
plant in Senegal, which it says will be the largest of its kind
in West Africa.
The 30-MW plant, which be located about 100 km northeast of
Dakar, will provide power to 226,500 residents when it becomes
operational at the beginning of 2017, PROPARCO said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The project will involve investment firm Meridiam;
Solairedirect, a French construction company that
specialises in solar energy; and Schneider Electric,
which is involved in electricity distribution and energy
management.
About 57 percent of the West African nation has access to
electricity, according to the World Bank.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Jason Neely)