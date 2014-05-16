DAKAR May 16 The European Union said a new
agreement with Senegal that limits the amount of tuna and black
hake that EU vessels can catch there was a good deal for the
country, in the face of criticism from local fishermen who said
their rights were being ignored.
Senegal is seeking to crack down on illegal fishing in its
waters while preserving government earnings from the sector
which accounts for more than 10 percent of exports.
The deal between the European Union and the West African
nation, agreed last month, caps the amount of tuna that EU
vessels can catch in Senegalese waters at 14,000 tonnes a year
and black hake at 2,000 tonnes.
In exchange, the bloc will pay Senegal 2.8 million euros
($3.8 million) in annual compensation.
"In terms of financial compensation, this is very good for
Senegal," Dominique Dellicour, head EU representative in Dakar,
told reporters on Thursday.
She said that the 14 million euros pledged over five years
was among the highest compensation of all the global tuna
agreements signed by the bloc. The agreement also includes
provisions to help Senegal develop policy on scientific research
and its fishing industry, she added.
In the past, the EU and Senegal had a framework agreement on
fishing but there was no limit on tonnage.
However, Gaipes - a group representing Senegalese fisherman
- criticised the deal and said it and other trade bodies had not
been included in the negotiations.
"We are selling off our resources and it amounts to a
recolonisation by the EU in the fishing sector," Gaipes
vice-president Adama Lam said on Friday.
"Senegalese who want to fish tuna are refused permits and
yet we give them to European vessels," he added.
About 17,000 light Senegalese canoes, known as pirogues, are
involved in the fishing sector in the country.
The EU said that its fishing vessels typically targeted tuna
species which were abundant in the Atlantic and whose shoals
were beyond the reach of local boats.
In January, Senegal seized two Russian trawlers fishing
illegally in its waters and fined the owners 600 million CFA
francs ($1.25 million).
($1 = 0.7291 Euros; $1 = 478.2250 CFA Francs)
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Pravin Char)