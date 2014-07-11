LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Senegal has mandated
Citigroup, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered to organise
a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States
and Europe commencing on Tuesday, July 15.
A US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond
offering may follow, subject to market conditions.
Senegal, rated B1/B+/NR, is not the only African sovereign
in the market. Cote d'Ivoire is seeking to issue its first
public syndicated bond deal having begun investor meetings this
week via BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)