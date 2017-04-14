ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.

"I think that the moment has arrived to return to the market," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast. "We'll do it in the coming weeks. It will be a Eurobond." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)