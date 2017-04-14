BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
"I think that the moment has arrived to return to the market," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of regional finance ministers in Ivory Coast. "We'll do it in the coming weeks. It will be a Eurobond." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.