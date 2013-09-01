DAKAR, Sept 1 Senegal's President Macky Sall
fired Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye on Sunday just over a year
after naming the former banker to head the government, an
official said.
Presidential spokesman Abou Abel Thiam did not say why
Mbaye, who was not a member of any political party, was sacked
but said a replacement and new government would be named soon.
Mbaye, 60, was appointed in April 2012. He studied in
Senegal and France's top business schools and previously worked
at West Africa's BCEAO central bank. He has been credited with
turning around several ailing private banks in the country.
Sall won a hotly contested presidential election in March
2012 against veteran incumbent Abdoulaye Wade, promising to
tackle poverty and corruption as a priority and reduce the cost
of running the West African state's government.
(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Jon
Boyle)